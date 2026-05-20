US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets and MQ-9 Reaper drones, in conflict with Iran: Report

Washington:

The United States lost or damaged at least 42 aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, during Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28, targeting Iran, according to an official report.

The report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) stated that the number of aircraft damaged or destroyed could still be revised due to several factors, including classification restrictions, ongoing combat operations, and challenges related to attribution.

List of aircraft US lost

The reported aircraft losses and damages include:

Four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets

One F-35A Lightning II

One A-10 Thunderbolt II

Seven KC-135 Stratotanker tanker aircraft

One E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control aircraft

Two MC-130J Commando II aircraft

One HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter

24 MQ-9 Reaper drones,

One MQ-4C Triton

The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and its committees, compiled the reported losses by examining media reports along with statements issued by the United States Department of Defense and the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

During a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee on May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W Hurst III testified that the department's cost estimate for military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion. "A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment," he said.

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