PM Modi arrives in Italy for last leg of five-nation tour; to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Rome:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Italy's capital, Rome, as part of the last leg of his five-nation tour. He will be meeting his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, and discuss with them ways to boost India-Italy cooperation.

He was received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

PM Modi's visit to focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation

In a post on X, PM Modi shared the photo of his arrival in Rome and said, "Landed in Rome, Italy. I will be meeting President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and holding discussions with them."

PM Modi said that his visit to Italy would focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries. "This visit will focus on how to boost India-Italy cooperation, especially focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also be visiting the Headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and strengthening India's commitment to multilateralism as well as global food security," the post read.

Notably, this is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Italy. PM Modi had previously visited the country in June 2024 to attend the G7 Summit.

PM Modi shares heartfelt moments with Indian diaspora

He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, sharing heartfelt moments with them, and was presented with a painting depicting the ghats of Varanasi.

Upon arriving at his hotel in Rome, the Prime Minister witnessed classical and cultural dance performances as well as instrumental presentations organised in his honour.

Italian PM Meloni welcomes 'friend' to Rome

Italian Prime Minister Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!"

Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy.

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

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