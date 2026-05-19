Iran threatens to open new fronts against US and Israel amid deadlock, claims control over Hormuz

Tehran:

Iran has issued a fresh warning to the United States and Israeli forces, saying it will respond to any further military action with what it described as “new tools and methods”. The remarks came amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and renewed diplomatic activity involving multiple countries.

Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran’s Valiasr Square, spokesperson of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said Iran would not be forced into submission or isolation.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, he said the country remains firm despite external pressure and threats. He also referred to the situation involving US restrictions in the region.

“If the enemy commits another folly and falls into the Zionists' trap again and launches another aggression against our dear Iran, we will open new fronts against them with new tools and methods,” the spokesperson said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran cannot be blockaded or defeated,” he added.

Ceasefire period utilised in strengthening military

He further said that Iran’s armed forces have used the current ceasefire period to strengthen their military preparedness. According to him, this time has been used to improve operational capability and combat strength.

“The ceasefire has been treated as a time of war, during which we enhanced our combat power,” he said.

Brigadier General Akraminia also claimed that Iran maintains full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. He said the waterway would not return to its previous operational conditions.

He added that Iran expects its opponents to recognise what he described as the country’s “legitimate rights” and treat it with respect.

“The only way for the enemy is to respect the Iranian nation and observe the legitimate rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

Attacks on Iran stopped after request from Gulf nations: US

The comments come shortly after remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said military action against Iran had been delayed following diplomatic discussions.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the decision came after requests from several regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, who believed progress was being made in talks.

“I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran and we'll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal,” he said.

“It’s a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything,” Trump added.

He further said that several countries were engaging directly with US officials and Iranian representatives in an effort to reduce tensions and reach a settlement.

“I was called by these three countries, plus others, and they're dealing directly with our people and right now, Iran. There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I will be very happy,” the US President added.

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