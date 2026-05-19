GRAP-1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns poor amid scorching heat

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in "poor" quality. CAQM announced the move after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 208 on Monday, slipping into the “poor” category. Officials said forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM indicate that air quality is likely to remain in the poor category over the coming days, prompting immediate action.

Rising heat, rising pollution

The return of GRAP curbs comes at a time when North India is battling intense summer heat. Delhi’s temperature has already crossed the 40-degree mark, and some parts of the capital may see heatwave conditions till May 22, with temperatures expected to touch 45°C.

Across the country, temperatures are hovering between 40°C and 45°C, while Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a scorching 46.4°C on Sunday. The IMD has warned that temperatures in several regions are running 5 to 6 degrees above normal, increasing the risk of severe heatwaves and heat-related illnesses.

What stage 1 of GRAP means?

Under Stage 1 of GRAP, agencies across Delhi-NCR have been asked to step up anti-pollution measures to prevent air quality from slipping further. Authorities will intensify road dust control, water sprinkling, traffic management and checks on pollution sources. Citizens have also been urged to follow the advisory issued under GRAP Stage 1.

The CAQM said all implementing agencies have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that pollution control measures are followed properly across the region.

Heatwave alerts across multiple states

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states, warning of intense heatwave conditions between May 18 and May 24. The alert covers Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, among others.

Weather officials warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and worsening of existing health conditions.

Also Read: Heatwave alert: Scorching heat likely to prevail across India, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi