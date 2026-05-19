NEET re-test 2026 needs to be foolproof: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a meeting to assess the preparations for NEET UG re-test and stressed to conduct a foolproof "re-NEET" under strict security protocols. NEET re-test is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21.

The education minister directed the exam conducting agency - NTA to coordinate meetings with district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure strict monitoring of exam arrangements. He directed the officials to arrange transportation, drinking water and other necessary facilities for students.

Meanwhile, the centre has appointed two joint secretaries and two joint directors in the NTA after the NEET-UG paper leak that led to the cancellation of the exam. The government has named Anuja Bapat and Ruchita Vij as the two joint secretaries for five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Meanwhile, Akash Jain and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya have been appointed as the joint directors in the agency, a separate order read.

CBI arrests second mastermind in paper leak

The Central Bureau of India (CBI) has arrested another "paper leak mastermind", Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune. As per CBI, the accused was the mastermind behind the Biology question paper leak.

Mandhare was appointed by the NTA as an expert on the NEET-UG 2026 examination process. Consequently, she had full access to the Botany and Zoology question papers. The investigation revealed that during April 2026, she connected several NEET candidates through Manisha Waghmare of Pune, who was already arrested on May 14, said CBI.

Nine accused arrested so far

So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation. The other two accused, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking Transit Remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

CBI has also intensified searches for two more associates of "paper leak kingpin" PV Kulkarni for their alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak. According to sources, two more lecturers, along with PV Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare, played a key role in the paper leak. The CBI is conducting raids in Pune and Latur in search of the lecturers. PV Kulkarni, the mastermind behind the NEET paper leak, was arrested on Friday, May 15, in Pune.

Also Read: NEET-UG paper leak row: Arrested biology lecturer Manisha Mandhare sent to 14-day CBI custody