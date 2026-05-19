Will Revanth Reddy join BJP? Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri sparks major defection talk: 'Like Suvendu…'

Hyderabad:

In a big claim, BJP’s Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Monday claimed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to go his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari’s way and join the saffron party. Addressing a press conference in Nizamabad, Dharmapuri drew a comparison between Reddy and Adhikari, who dumped the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP six years ago.

Reacting to PM Modi’s remark inviting Reddy to join him, Dharmapuri said he was merely a small party worker and unaware of the nature of the relationship between the two leaders.

"I don't know if there is any link between Modi and Revanth. I am just a small karyakarta in BJP," he said.

The BJP MP further asserted that the Congress is headed for a major setback in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

“Congress will face defeat in the next Telangana Assembly polls. After heavy defeats in 1985 and 1994, the party will again see a significant downfall under Revanth Reddy’s leadership,” he said.



Notably, the buzz on Revanth Reddy gained pace after PM Modi, during a public meeting in Hyderabad, invited the former to join him, saying “you may not reach where you want to reach.”

Reddy responded with a smile over the invitation while sitting on the stage.

Reddy says Cong leaders united to make Rahul Gandhi PM

Senior Congress leaders met in Kerala on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of new Kerala CM, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying that party leaders across Congress-ruled states will work towards a shared goal of seeing Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of India.

The event took place in Thiruvananthapuram.

Several senior Congress figures attended the ceremony, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders, also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

In a post on X, Reddy described the gathering as a warm reunion of colleagues and friends. He also shared photographs from the event.

He said, "The hope, energy and enthusiasm are palpable in the air. The same energy will strengthen as we all work together for our biggest common goal-the day when our leader Shri @RahulGandhi ji takes oath as Prime Minister of India," he said.

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