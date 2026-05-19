'Economic storm is coming': Rahul Gandhi warns impending crisis, targets PM Modi over policies

Rae Bareli:

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over its financial policies, warning that a big "economic storm" is coming to India that will hit the common man and traders the most, claiming that 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialists Ambani and Adani will remain unaffected'.

He claimed that the economic changes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "would eventually collapse, with ordinary citizens suffering the most severe consequences".

Addressing the media and people during his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Raebareli, Gandhi alleged that the country’s economic framework had been deliberately structured to favour a handful of billionaires at the cost of the working class.

"A massive economic storm is approaching. Over the past 12 years, the structure built by Modi ji was designed only for Adani and Ambani. Now, that very structure is on the verge of collapse. The impact will not be felt by them, they have ways to escape," he said.

"The real blow will fall on the youth, the poor, the middle class, farmers, labourers and small traders, people who were never even part of that structure. Look around and ask yourself whether you are part of that structure or a victim of the coming storm," he added.

Gandhi said that while industrialists and political leaders would remain protected, the economic crisis would deeply affect the youth, farmers, labourers and small business owners in Uttar Pradesh.

He also criticised Prime Minister Modi for travelling abroad frequently while urging citizens to limit foreign travel instead of focusing on resolving domestic economic issues.

"For many days, I have been warning that the economic structure altered by Modi ji is heading towards a major crisis. The system created in favour of Ambani will not survive and is destined to collapse completely. The unfortunate part is that common people will bear the burden. They will continue to live comfortably in their palaces, but it is the youth and people of Uttar Pradesh who will face the full force of this shock," Gandhi said.

"The coming economic crisis will not affect Adani, Ambani or Modi. It will impact the youth, farmers, labourers and small business owners of Uttar Pradesh. A very difficult period lies ahead, perhaps unlike anything seen in years. Instead of taking concrete action, Narendra Modi is asking people not to travel abroad while he himself continues travelling across the world," he added.

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