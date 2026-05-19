BJP slams Rahul Gandhi after Vijay 'commemorates' LTTE founder Prabhakaran: 'For slice of power'

Chennai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday criticised Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ alliance with TVK chief Vijay to enjoy being in power, claiming that the latter had commemorated Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was behind the Rajiv Gandhi assassination.

This came a day after the Tamil Nadu CM expressed solidarity with the global Tamil diaspora on the occasion of Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, pledging his administration's continued support for their rights.

“We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the seas!” Vijay posted on X.

Responding to Vijay’s statement, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the Congress leadership’s position on such issues was contradictory, alleging that Rahul Gandhi has long been politically aligned in Tamil Nadu with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which he described as an “LTTE apologist.”

“Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister has paid homage to LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, whose outfit assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Of course, Rahul Gandhi would have no problem with it, as long as the Congress gets a slice of power. After all, the DMK too was an LTTE apologist, yet Congress remained perfectly comfortable in alliance with it,” he posted on X.



Notably, reference to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) is politically sensitive in India, as the group was banned for its role in terrorism and was responsible for the 1991 killing of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

About Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day

Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day is observed on May 18 to honor Tamil civilians who lost their lives during the final phase of the Sri Lankan Civil War in 2009. The day commemorates the thousands killed in the Mullivaikkal area of Mullaitivu district during intense military operations between the Sri Lankan armed forces and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). It serves as a solemn occasion for mourning, reflection, and calls for accountability, justice, and human rights recognition.

Memorial events are held by Tamil communities worldwide, highlighting the humanitarian impact of the conflict and the enduring grief of survivors and families.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: CM Vijay orders revamp of Amma Canteens, directs officials to improve infrastructure