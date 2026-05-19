Rishabh Pant axed as vice-captain of Test squad, Rohit-Kohli retain spot in ODIs

Guwahati:

India have dropped Rishabh Pant as vice-captain of the Test squad. BCCI wanted to give the cricketer a breathing space after a lean patch in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul has been announced as Shubman Gill’s new deputy for the one-off Test against Afghanistan

Test - Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey

ODI - Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Rohit and Pandya - Subject to fitness

More to follow..