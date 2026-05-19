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  4. Rishabh Pant axed as vice-captain of Test squad, Rohit-Kohli retain spot in ODIs

Rishabh Pant axed as vice-captain of Test squad, Rohit-Kohli retain spot in ODIs

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

BCCI announce squad for one-off Test and three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retained their squad for the ODI squad.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Image Source : AP
Guwahati:

India have dropped Rishabh Pant as vice-captain of the Test squad. BCCI wanted to give the cricketer a breathing space after a lean patch in white-ball cricket. KL Rahul has been announced as Shubman Gill’s new deputy for the one-off Test against Afghanistan

Test - Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Dhruv Jurel, Harsh Dubey

ODI - Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Rohit and Pandya - Subject to fitness 

More to follow..

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