'I am a practising Hindu': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy plans grand temple at Musi in Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is driving an ambitious plan to build a grand temple at the Ananthagiri Hills as part of the state's larger Musi River rejuvenation project. Government officials stated the temple will stand as a significant cultural landmark, envisioned to reflect India's heritage in a majestic manner. The structure is expected to match the prominence of the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple -- a major shrine transformed during the decade-long rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

The Ananthagiri Hills, located around 90 kilometres west of Hyderabad, serve as the origin point of the Musi River. Placing a grand cultural site at this location underscores the administration’s attempt to integrate spiritual heritage with ecological revival. The Chief Minister’s plan places strong emphasis on restoring the historic river while promoting tourism and regional identity.

Revanth Reddy speaks of faith and governance

At the Musi Invites PowerPoint event, Revanth Reddy openly referred to his personal beliefs, stating, "I am a strong, practising Hindu... I believe in the philosophy of Karma... I respect other religions, but I follow my religion. Being a practising Hindu means believing in the philosophy of Karma; calling good 'good' and bad 'bad' is the very characteristic of a practising Hindu," as per the ANI. His remarks highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance he attaches to the project.

Musi project projected as a growth engine

Reiterating the purpose of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the Chief Minister said it aims to create a new facility that will act as a growth engine for the entire state. Speaking at the "Musi Invites" programme, he clarified that the initiative does not target anyone nor intends to forcibly acquire assets. He questioned the opposition’s criticism by stating that Hyderabad remains a safe global destination and that governance must reflect public interest.

Attack on opposition over 'false propaganda'

In a sharp critique of the BRS, Revanth Reddy accused the party of spreading "false propaganda" to mislead citizens about the Musi project. He emphasised that the government functions as a custodian of the state and not through displays of authority, asserting, "Our government firmly believes that we exercise the powers as a custodian of the state and not show the authority".

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