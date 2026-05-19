Heatwave alert: Scorching heat likely to prevail across India, IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India during the week. In its special bulletin for heatwaves, the department stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India from Monday to May 24, and by three to four degrees over Chhattisgarh till May 21.

"No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Maharashtra and Gujarat, till May 18, followed by a gradual decrease of maximum temperatures by two-three degrees Celsius between May 19 and May 24," the IMD said. "No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over the rest of the country till May 24," the department added.

IMD issues 'yellow' alert for heatwave for Delhi

In the meantime, the weather office issued a 'yellow' alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day. A 'yellow' alert stands for "be updated", while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius.

The national capital experienced a warm on Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in the city are likely to reel under heatwave-like conditions during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal. Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189 in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and east Rajasthan are expected to witness heatwave conditions between Monday and May 24.

IMD predicts heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for UP

In west Uttar Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions can occur between Tuesday and May 24, according to the IMD. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra are also likely to see heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on different dates between Monday and May 24.

Isolated pockets in Bihar and Telangana are expected to witness heatwave conditions on different dates between Monday and May 21, the IMD said, adding that these conditions can prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20 to May 24.

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Delhi heatwave: City swelters in extreme heat, Safdarjung records 40.3 degrees Celsius