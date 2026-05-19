Abhishek Banerjee under scanner as Kolkata civic body issues notice over 'unauthorised' constructions

Kolkata:

The troubles for TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appear to be mounting amid the political transition in West Bengal, with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issuing a notice over alleged 'unauthorised' construction linked to properties associated with him.

The properties include 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, the TMC national general secretary's residence, and an adjacent building, 119 and 121 on Kalighat Road in South Kolkata. The notices have been issued under Section 401 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980.

The development comes days after a case was reportedly registered against Abhishek Banerjee over allegations related to an inflammatory speech.

Notice over 'unauthorised' constructions

The civic body has sought details on whether all construction norms and municipal regulations were properly followed during the building's development. The KMC has also asked for information regarding any unauthorised or additional construction within the premises and directed that the approved building plan of the property be submitted to the authorities.

According to the notice, deviations from the sanctioned building plan and unauthorised constructions were allegedly detected at the property. The owner has reportedly been instructed to demolish the unauthorised portions within seven days.

The notice further asks the owner to explain why the alleged illegal structures should not be demolished. It warns that if corrective action is not taken within the stipulated period, the Municipal Corporation itself will carry out the demolition and recover the expenses from the concerned owner or responsible persons.

"If you fail to comply with the requisition of this notice, the Municipal Commissioner may, after giving not less than 7 (seven) days' notice to you, to demolısh the deviated unauthorized construction. The expenses incurred for such demolition shall be recovered from your end (owner/ occupier person responsible) as the case may be after completion of demolition.

You are hereby further requested to submit as-built drawing of the building showing different use along with all structural details (escalator, lift etc, if any) thereon and within 7 days from the receipt of this notice," the KMC said in a statement.

Abhishek Banerjee has 14 properties

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has publicly named four individuals allegedly linked to corruption and illegal assets cases, claiming they possess properties and assets worth crores. Abhishek Banerjee's name was also included in the list. According to Adhikari, a total of 24 properties linked to these individuals are currently under investigation.

"I have told the municipal affairs secretary and KMC commissioner about 4 names: Raju Naskar from Beleghata, who has 18 properties; Sona Pappu from Kasba, who has 24 properties; Nephew Abhishek Banerjee... has 24 properties; Javed Khan's son, who has 90 properties. These people have looted... in the coming days, the BJP government will legally put these corrupt people behind bars," the CM said.

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