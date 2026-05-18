Bengal land grab case: Prime accused Sona Pappu arrested by ED after hours of interrogation

Kolkata:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday nabbed Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu, who is accused in several cases of land grabbing and extortion across West Bengal. This came days after Kolkata DCP Shantanu Sinha Biswas was nabbed by the federal probe agency in the same case.

Poddar, who had been evading authorities since the federal agency launched its investigation into alleged land grabbing, extortion, and financial irregularities, appeared before the ED earlier this morning.

"After sustained interrogation for almost nine hours, he was placed under arrest. There were consistent instances of non-cooperation during the investigation," an ED official told PTI.

Officials added that the accused is likely to be produced before a special court on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, the central probe agency had also arrested businessman Joy Kamdar in relation to the same case.

Sources within the agency said Poddar had previously been issued five summonses as part of the ongoing investigation.

About the case

Sona Pappu, a resident of Ballygunge in Kolkata, is accused of running a criminal syndicate involved in forcibly acquiring land and extorting money from builders and businessmen. The case gained attention after the ED conducted raids at several locations and reportedly recovered large amounts of cash, documents, and an illegal firearm. Investigators believe that money earned through illegal activities was laundered through property and business transactions.

A major development occurred when Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Santanu Sinha Biswas was arrested for alleged links with the network, raising concerns about possible police involvement. He was arrested after over 10 hours of questioning at the agency's office in the city. As per an ED official, he repeatedly avoided giving direct replies and did not cooperate with the investigation

Several businessmen and officials have also been questioned during the probe. Sona Pappu has, however, denied all allegations.

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