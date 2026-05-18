'Incredibly smart': KL Rahul weighs in on facing Jofra Archer, reflects on Abishek Porel's potential

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 playoff race is approaching its end. The sides only have one or two matches left in the league phase of the tournament. With the top four still undecided, the sides in the bottom half of the standings have found their form and have derailed the seasons of several sides that looked brilliant in the early stages of the season.

Recently, Delhi Capitals registered a brilliant victory over Rajasthan Royals in the tournament, and the side’s star batter KL Rahul took centre stage and talked about facing Jofra Archer, who has been exceptional for Royals in the ongoing season.

"When you face someone like Jofra Archer, you try to use his pace against him. But he is incredibly smart. He knows what the batter is planning to do. Bowlers today are highly skilled and sharp. They read your mind and cut off your options before you even think of them,” KL Rahul told JioHotstar.

“So, the contest comes down to just one ball. It becomes a simple but intense battle. Jofra versus KL. Only one of them comes out on top,” he added.

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Rahul discussed the performances of Abishek Porel as well

Furthermore, KL Rahul talked about his batting partner Abishek Porel. The two put forth a brilliant show against Rajasthan Royals and propelled their side to a brilliant win, keeping themselves alive in the playoffs race.

"It's his ability to hit sixes and access all parts of the ground. The new guys who are coming in, they are all 360-degree batters. Abhishek Porel can hit you over long-on for a six off the first ball, or he can scoop you over fine leg on the very first delivery. That kind of range is unusual, even among experienced players. One thing is to think about doing it. But the special thing about the new boys, especially Abhishek Porel, is that they can execute those shots in high-pressure games against good bowlers and strong teams,” Rahul said.

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