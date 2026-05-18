CCTV footage shows Twisha Sharma heading to roof; body being brought down by 3 men | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi:

CCTV footage has surfaced in the death case of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal. The videos, accessed exclusively, reportedly show Twisha moments before her alleged suicide and the scenes immediately after the incident. In the first CCTV clip, which is around 11 seconds long, Twisha can allegedly be seen walking towards the terrace of her in-laws’ house shortly before her death. Another CCTV video, lasting over two minutes, reportedly shows her husband and two others carrying her downstairs after the incident. The footage also appears to show CPR being given to Twisha on the staircase in an attempt to save her.

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Twisha found dead at in-laws’ house

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old marketing and communication professional from Noida, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. She had married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in 2025 after meeting him through a dating app a year earlier.

Her body was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead. No suicide note was found at the scene. Since then, Twisha’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of murder.

‘My life has become hell’

According to Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma, she had been in regular contact with her family till around 10 pm on the day of her death. Family members claimed Twisha had repeatedly spoken about harassment at her in-laws’ home and wanted to return to Noida. She was reportedly pregnant at the time.

In one of her messages to the family, she allegedly said: “My life has become hell, everyone here is cruel.” She also reportedly claimed that her husband questioned the paternity of her unborn child.

Her family said she had even booked a ticket to leave Bhopal but was allegedly pressured into cancelling it.

Murder allegations against husbands and mother-in-law

Twisha’s family has directly accused her husband Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh of being responsible for her death. Giribala Singh is a retired judge and currently serves as the chairperson of a district consumer forum.

The family has demanded a fresh postmortem examination at AIIMS Delhi and called for an independent investigation supervised by the Supreme Court. Twisha’s father has strongly rejected allegations made by the in-laws that his daughter was addicted to drugs. Instead, he alleged that the accusations were false and claimed that Samarth himself struggled with substance abuse.

In a bail application filed recently, Twisha’s mother-in-law denied all allegations and claimed Twisha was addicted to narcotics. The application reportedly stated that her hands would shake if she did not consume drugs.

Twisha’s family has dismissed these allegations as an attempt to defame her after death. Her mother described her as a “very brave and good girl,” while her sister urged police to arrest Samarth before he approaches a higher court for bail.

Police have registered a case under sections related to dowry death and harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, has been formed to investigate the case.

Police said multiple teams are searching for Samarth Singh, who is currently absconding. Authorities have also announced rewards as part of efforts to locate him. ACP Rajneesh Kashyap said investigators are examining technical evidence, CCTV footage and other leads while continuing to probe all new developments linked to the case.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma death case: She was a drug addict, claims mother-in-law in bail plea; family refutes charges