MS Dhoni misses Chennai Super Kings' final home game of the IPL 2026, hosts opt to bat first in Chepauk

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 63rd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. Chennai Super Kings are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, and ahead of the game, every fan only had one question on their mind, which was the availability of veteran keeper-batter and former skipper MS Dhoni.

However, much to the fans’ disappointment, MS Dhoni is not playing for the five-time champions and will miss the side’s final home game of the season. The side’s skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed at the toss, stating that Dhoni is not fit enough to play, which is why he will not play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As for the toss, Chennai Super Kings opted to bat first after winning the toss and would hope to put in a good showing in the clash, as the side is looking to break into the top four.

“Well, nothing, not as such, it's just that we have to respect conditions and choose what's the best for the conditions. And yes, I think batting first looks good here now. (Is MS here?) He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game. Hopefully we win this one and you'll have a low in the last game. We got just one change. Akeal comes in for Gurjapneet,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said at the toss.

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Chennai Super Kings have a golden chance of reaching the top four

As for Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions sit in fifth place in the standings currently with six wins and six losses in 12 matches. With a win, they will move into the top four of the league standings, and Punjab Kings will drop down to fifth place. It could be interesting to see how CSK fare against the in-form Hyderabad.

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