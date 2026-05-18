Former India cricketer blames 'internal problems' in RR's camp after loss against DC

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals’ horrible form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season continued as the side lost its third straight game of the season. Taking on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Royals succumbed to a hefty five-wicket loss as their playoff qualification chances took another major hit.

In a must-win game for Royals, the Riyan Parag-led side looked helpless and succumbed to their second loss of the season when facing Delhi Capitals. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about how there could be some internal problems within the RR camp.

"With qualification at stake, you make such a move. This match was the easiest chance for them against DC. Jadeja was a compulsory must for this match. How can you not play him in the 11? It was an absurd move. I am convinced there is something wrong in the team. Parag didn't even come to receive his trophy for the maximum sixes. So there is something internally wrong within the team,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"It was stupidity not playing one of Jadeja or Bishnoi. Is Ravi Singh a replacement for Jadeja? Jadeja is a gun all-rounder and you replace him with a young batter like Ravi Singh in a crucial match. It felt like RR didn't want to win this match. It looked like they played to lose. Parag batted brilliantly but the will to win seems to be missing within the team. They have lost their mind not playing Jadeja,” he added.

Also Read: Injury concern for Ravindra Jadeja? RR coach reveals exact reason why all-rounder missed DC vs RR IPL clash

Royals still have a chance to reach the playoffs

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have games left against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in the group stage. With both teams eliminated from the tournament, the inaugural champions will hope for a good showing against the side, and if they manage to win both game, they will have a solid shot at making it to the knockouts.

Also Read: