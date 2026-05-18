Massive lifeline for CSK after PBKS, RR lose on action-packed Sunday in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have been handed a massive lifeline as two of the most-wanted results have gone their way in the fight for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs. On an action-packed Sunday on May 18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to qualify for the playoffs with their 23-run win over Punjab Kings. Things turned more encouraging when the Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets later in the day.

These two results left the IPL 2026 playoffs race wide open for multiple candidates. After 62 games in the season, only one has officially qualified, and two have been knocked out on paper. Seven teams are still in the hunt for three places with just eight games remaining and less than a week's time before the league stage ends on May 24.

How is this a lifeline for CSK?

Before the Sunday double header, CSK were placed sixth on the points table with 12 points from 12 matches, while PBKS and RR were fourth and fifth, respectively. After the day ended, the five-time champions were lifted to the fifth spot without even playing.

While PBKS stayed at fourth despite their sixth loss on a trot in the tournament and RCB stayed on top, RR have slipped down a place to sixth and have lost out on two crucial points, which would have taken them to fourth place.

This would have made RR hot favourites for one of the three remaining places in the playoffs as they would have had a chance to go to 18 points and a chance to finish in the top two. However, it is now a blow to their playoff hopes as CSK received a shot in the arm.

The Super Kings now take the field on May 18 for their last home fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and a win will take them to fourth or even third if they win big to pip SRH on NRR.

Hope for PBKS too

While PBKS have endured a horror second half of the IPL 2026, there is still hope that they can reach the playoffs, especially after RR's loss. A win for RR would have dethroned the Shreyas Iyer-led side from the top four and their hopes would have been hanging by a thread.

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