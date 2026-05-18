Indian Railways reveals first look of proposed bullet train between Mumbai, Ahmedabad

New Delhi:

The first glimpse of India’s proposed bullet train has now been unveiled, with a picture of the high-speed train displayed at Gate Number 4 of the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi. The image offers an early look at the train that will run on the country’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. The train is painted in white and orange. The bullet train project will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a 508-km high-speed rail corridor being developed with technical and financial support from Japan. Designed to run at speeds of up to 320 kmph, the train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to just over two hours.

The route will begin from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and pass through several major locations including Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Anand before reaching Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai to Ahmedabad travel time to drop sharply

According to Indian Railways, the high-speed train will take around 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops at key stations such as Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat while supporting business and industrial activity across western India.

The Railway Ministry has said that all land required for the project has now been acquired and statutory clearances have been completed. Construction work is progressing rapidly across different parts of the corridor.

Foundation work has already been completed at eight stations, including Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. In Maharashtra, work continues at Thane, Virar and Boisar, while excavation at the underground BKC station is nearing completion.

Several major infrastructure milestones have also been crossed during construction. Seventeen river bridges have already been completed, while work on important bridges over the Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati rivers is moving ahead.

One of the most challenging sections of the project is the 21-km under-sea tunnel in Maharashtra. The Railway Ministry said construction on this stretch has started, and around 4.8 km of tunnelling work between Ghansoli and Shilphata has already been completed.

Apart from reducing travel time, the corridor is also expected to strengthen connectivity to major industrial centres such as Boisar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

Also Read: India's first bullet train set to be launched on August 15, 2027: Check routes, speed, key features