India's first bullet train set to be launched on August 15, 2027: Check routes, speed, key features The bullet train project, spanning over 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, promises to revolutionise inter-city travel, cutting journey times significantly while introducing world-class high-speed rail standards in India

New Delhi:

India is all set to experience a historic milestone in transport infrastructure as the country’s first bullet train is expected to begin operations on August 15, 2027, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the big announcement on Thursday. Vaishnaw said the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project will be ready by August 15, 2027, with operations beginning in phases. He also stated that the first section to become operational will be the Surat–Bilimora stretch, followed by Vapi–Surat. And then this will be followed by the opening of the Vapi–Ahmedabad section, then Thane–Ahmedabad, and finally the full Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor.

Bullet train promises to revolutionise inter-city travel

"The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open," he said.

He stated that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail project will span 508 kilometres and is designed to operate trains at speeds of up to 320 kmph. After the whole corridor becomes operational, the bullet train is expected to complete the journey in about 2 hours and 17 minutes.

The bullet train line will connect Sabarmati in Ahmedabad with Mumbai and is being developed as India’s first high-speed rail corridor.

It should be noted that the project was launched in 2017, with an initial deadline set for December 2023. However, it got delayed due to land acquisition and other implementation issues.

The Rail Minister further stated that the inaugural run will now cover a longer stretch than originally planned. “The bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. Earlier, the inaugural run was planned on a 50 km stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline,” he said.

Bullet train route and opening phases:

Surat to Bilimora – first section to open

Vapi to Surat – next phase

Vapi to Ahmedabad – third stage

Thane to Ahmedabad – subsequent phase

Mumbai to Ahmedabad – final stretch

India's first bullet train: Check key features

Speed: To operate at up to 320 km/h (design max 350 km/h).

Technology: Uses Japan's Shinkansen technology, known for reliability and safety.

Engineering Marvels: Includes a 7 km undersea tunnel near Thane Creek and elevated tracks.

Safety: Features advanced earthquake detection systems and aerodynamic designs to manage tunnel pressure.

Comfort: State-of-the-art seating, restrooms (including baby changing facilities), and heating/cooling.

Accessibility: Spacious toilets for wheelchair users and amenities for sick passengers.

Connectivity: Stations designed for easy transfer, with integration for future networks.