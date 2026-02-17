PM Modi welcomes President Macron for high-stakes visit: 'India-France ties set for new heights'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed France President Emmanuel Macron to India. This came hours after Macron landed in Mumbai for his high-stakes three day India visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

The two leaders are set to meet today in Mumbai to discuss a plethora of bilateral issues.

“Welcome to India! India is delighted to welcome your visit and intends to give new momentum to our strategic partnership. I am convinced that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation in various sectors and contribute to global progress. See you very soon in Mumbai, then in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier, Macron posted on X as he embarked on his visit to India. The French President said he was visiting India with business leaders and people from across the sectors to reinforce ties between India and France.



“En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further. On board with me: business leaders and the economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France. Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!” he posted.

What is in the offing as two leaders meet today?

French President Emmanuel Macron was warmly received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on his official visit to India. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to welcome the French leader.

During his visit, President Macron is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai for bilateral discussions at around 3:15 pm. The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-France strategic partnership and explore ways to strengthen cooperation across new and emerging sectors.

The talks are likely to focus on consolidating strategic collaboration while expanding engagement in technology, innovation, and trade. Both leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, around 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, covering areas such as defence, trade, skills development, healthcare, and supply chains. These pacts signal an expansion of cooperation across both strategic and economic domains.

India recently approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government-to-government deal, marking a major step in defence collaboration between the two nations. Additionally, India and France will hold the 6th Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where the existing defence cooperation agreement is expected to be renewed for another decade.

The discussions during the dialogue will likely focus on closer collaboration in air and maritime capabilities, in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed upon in 2024, underscoring the long-term strategic partnership between India and France.

