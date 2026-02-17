PM Modi to meet French President Macron in Mumbai: New Rafale deal, trade, MoUs and more on agenda | DETAILS

Mumbai:

Around a dozen MoUs, defence ties in the wake of the new Rafale deal, and trade talks, besides discussions on a range of sector will take centre stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai today. The two leaders are set to review progress in the India-France strategic partnership and chart the course for future cooperation.

President Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday for a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. This marks his 4th visit to India and his 1st visit to Mumbai.

India-France to strengthen strategic ties, MoUs to be signed

During their meeting, Modi and Macron will assess the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership and discuss ways to strengthen and diversify ties into new and emerging sectors. Their talks are expected to focus on consolidating strategic cooperation while expanding collaboration in areas such as technology, innovation and economic engagement. PM Modi will meet Macron at around 3:15 pm to hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan in South Mumbai.

Both leaders will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance, reaffirming their shared commitment to deeper bilateral engagement. Close to 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding are likely to be signed following the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The proposed pacts are expected to cover defence, trade, skilling, health and supply chains, signalling an expansion of cooperation across strategic and economic domains.

Year of innovation to be launched in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated through 2026 in both countries, according to the ministry of external affairs. The India France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration will be formally launched at the Gateway of India on Tuesday evening, marking a major milestone in bilateral ties focused on technology, creativity and cultural exchange.

Defence cooperation in focus after Rafale deal

Last week, the Indian government approved a proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France under a government to government framework. The move is seen as a significant step in deepening defence ties between the two countries.

India and France will also hold the 6th Annual Defence Dialogue in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The dialogue is expected to see the renewal of their defence cooperation agreement for another 10 years, reinforcing long term strategic collaboration.

Discussions are likely to centre on greater cooperation involving air and maritime assets, in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed to in 2024.

Regional and global issues on agenda

Beyond bilateral matters, Modi and Macron are expected to exchange views on pressing regional and global issues, including the Russia Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza and developments in the Indo Pacific region.

With uncertainty surrounding the Quad, India views France as an indispensable partner in the Indo Pacific, particularly as a resident power in the Indian Ocean. The evolving geopolitical landscape has further underscored the strategic importance of the India France partnership.

Macron’s arrival and reception

President Macron was received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were also present to greet the French leader.

Welcoming the French President, Fadnavis posted on X, extending a warm reception to Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, and wishing the delegation a successful visit.

Ahead of his departure for India, Macron also shared a message on X, stating that he was travelling from Mumbai to New Delhi to take the strategic partnership further, accompanied by business leaders and key representatives from economic, industrial, cultural and digital sectors.

Visit to include AI Impact Summit

During his visit from February 17 to 19, President Macron will participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India and hold a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai.

The visit underscores the continued momentum in India France relations, with both sides seeking to broaden cooperation across strategic and innovative domains while reinforcing their longstanding partnership.