US: Two killed, three injured in shooting during hockey match at Rhode Island

Providence (Rhode Island):

Two people have died and three others were injured in a shooting incident at a hockey arena in Rhode Island, United States. The incident has shocked the local community and prompted an immediate police response.

According to CNN, cited by ANI, one of those killed was a young girl. Law enforcement officials said the gunman later took his own life at the scene.

Police believe the attacker was aiming at members of his own family. The motive behind the incident has not yet been fully explained and investigations are ongoing.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said authorities are closely watching the situation. He confirmed that he had spoken with Mayor Grebien and senior police officers following the shooting.

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice, who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," Governor Dan McKee said on X.

The incident took place when two teams of school students were playing hockey at the arena.

Two killed in shooting at Brown University

Earlier, in December, a gunman opened fire inside the Barus and Holley engineering building at Brown University. The building is located in Providence. Two students were killed in the attack, and nine others were wounded.

The Barus and Holley engineering building became the scene of chaos when the suspect began shooting inside the facility, leaving the university community in shock.

In a separate case earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was arrested in connection with a shooting at Thomas S Wootton High School in Rockville. Authorities confirmed that the teenager was taken into custody following the incident.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the investigation into the Rockville school shooting is ongoing.

"The Rockville City Police Department is on the scene of an active incident at Thomas S. Wootton High School. Media staging will be at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Rockville, 800 Hurley Ave," the Rockville City Police Department said in a post on X.