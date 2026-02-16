Muhammad Yunus resigns as Bangladesh chief adviser ahead of BNP leader Tarique Rahman's oath-taking

Dhaka:

Just a few hours before the swearing-in of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman as the Prime Minister, the country’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Monday announced his resignation in a televised address to the nation, ending the caretaker administration that governed after the 2024 political upheaval.

Here's what Yunus said in farewell address

In his farewell address, Yunus urged all in the country to safeguard the democratic space that had reopened during the transition period. "Today, the interim government is stepping down. But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

In the meantime, Tarique Rahman is all set to take oath as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.

Tarique Rahman all set to take oath as new PM on Tuesday

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

Breaking with a long-standing tradition, the swearing-in ceremony of the 60-year-old BNP chairman would be held at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex instead of Bangabhaban.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday afternoon, state-run BSS news agency reported on Monday.

Parliament Secretariat set to hold oath-taking ceremony at 4:00 pm

"The Parliament Secretariat is set to hold the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet members at 4:00 pm tomorrow," Secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat Kaniz Maula said. Earlier Tuesday, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin would administer the oath to all newly elected members of the parliament.

All 297 newly elected lawmakers of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will "first take oath as the members of parliament (MPs) and then as the members of the Constitutional Reform Council," said a press release of JS Secretariat.

Also Read:

Bangladesh invites PM Modi for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: Will the Prime Minister attend?