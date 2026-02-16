Advertisement
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor gets interim bail from Delhi HC, asked to surrender passport

Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail from Delhi High Court in the decade-long cheque bounce case. The Court has granted actor interim bail till March 18, 2026.

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav gets interim bail from Delhi High Court in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He had requested bail to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on February 19, 2026. As part of the bail process, the actor paid Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant.

The court also directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender his passport. The next hearing will take place on March 18, 2026.

Moreover, Rajpal Yadav will have to appear in court on March 18, 2026, either physically or via video conferencing. 

This is a developing story.

