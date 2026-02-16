Netanyahu says PM Modi to visit Israel on February 25-26: 'India is enormously powerful and popular'

Here’s what Netanyahu said on India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on a two-day visit from February 25 to 26. He made the announcement while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations. "Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi," Netanyahu told the gathering.

"Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular," he stressed.

PM Modi’s to visit Israel: Check some of the key details

PM Modi’s visit to Israel is expected to give fresh momentum to strategic, defense, and technological ties between the two countries.

Notably, this would be PM Modi’s first visit to Israel during his third term in office.

PM Modi had last visited Israel in 2017, nine years ago, marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During hsi last visit, PM Modi and Netanyahu had held talks on defense, cybersecurity, agriculture, and cooperation against terrorism.

This time, both the leaders are expected to discuss security situation in West Asia, along with regional and global developments.

India-Israel signed Bilateral Investment Treaty

The two countries have signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during the visit of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in September after the signing of a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to FTA during the visit of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to Israel in November last year.

In the same year during Goyal's visit, India and Israel also inked a landmark agreement to enhance defence, industrial, and technological cooperation, enabling the sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production, according to an official government release.