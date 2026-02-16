Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi welcomes global leaders as India hosts world's largest AI summit
 Live now

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi welcomes global leaders as India hosts world's largest AI summit

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Scheduled from February 16 to 20, the summit will bring together over 3,250 speakers across more than 500 sessions.

Security officials at the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi.
Security officials at the entrance of Bharat Mandapam, ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 today (February 16) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit and is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policymaking, innovation, and large-scale implementation on a single platform. Spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, the event will host global technology companies, startups, academic and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors. The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, the event will feature over 500 sessions with more than 3,250 speakers and panellists, making it one of the largest AI-focused gatherings of its kind. Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African nations.

Follow threads for all the latest updates 

 

Live updates :AI Impact Summit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:51 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Legal, policy framework needed to enable usage of AI in disaster management: UNDRR official

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a vital role in disaster management, specially in minimising losses but it would need legal and policy framework for such new age technologies to be able to be relied upon by officials at ground level who would take decisions for preventive actions, a top official of UNDRR said.

    Addressing a session at the AI Impact Summit, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Chief Intergovernmental Interagency cooperation and Partnerships Branch Sujit Mohanty said India has done a lot of work in using AI predictive analysis in disaster management. "This whole technology space is really growing well, growing fast... You are seeing solutions which were not possible earlier...," he said, citing the usage of AI in predicting and analysing the risk disasters. (PTI)

  • 3:51 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AI-generated misinformation has power to derail democracies: Jitin Prasada

    Union Minister Jitin Prasada urged caution in the use of AI tools, saying misinformation generated through artificial intelligence has the power to undermine democratic systems. Speaking at a session in the AI Impact Summit, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology also said artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly enhance learning for students and teachers, but it must not be treated as a shortcut that weakens critical thinking or curiosity.

    He underlined that AI cannot replace teachers and its risks in education must be carefully addressed. "If you don’t get into digital literacy, then you have the vulnerability of falling to cyber threats. Cyber security is such a big issue, and AI deep fakes misinformation. And a country like India, which is truly democratic, and elections are happening all around the year, be it at the central level, state or municipality. But if there’s kind of misinformation using AI, it has the power to derail democracies." (PTI)

  • 3:47 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from inside AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam

    India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, which is expected to draw delegates from more than 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi welcomes global leaders as India hosts world's largest AI summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. "Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," PM Modi said in an X post.

    He further said that the AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. "The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," he added.

     

     

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AI Impact Summit triggers traffic snarls across Delhi

    Commuters at several parts of the national capital on Monday reported traffic congestion and travel delays, with enhanced security arrangements and traffic diversions coming into force for the five-day AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam. Long queues of vehicles and near-zero movement were reported on key arterial routes and transport hubs, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Sarai Kale Khan, the DND Flyway, the Vikas Marg-ITO stretch, Naraina, the Delhi Cantt Metro station area, and the Old Delhi Railway Station-Pul Mithai corridor.

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16-20

    India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, which is expected to draw delegates from more than 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UK hosted first AI Summit in 2023

    The UK hosted the first AI Summit in 2023 that focused on AI safety and extreme risks. The next edition in France in 2025 saw trumpeting big investments in the tech sector. For Prime Minister Modi, it offers an opportunity to showcase the impressive digital infrastructure and tech prowess that has attracted the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic to set up operations in the country, as well as an array of data centres commitments by giants such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

  • 3:40 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    World's largest AI summit opens to packed halls

    The world's largest artificial intelligence summit opened to packed halls and long queues on Monday, as tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists thronged the venue for the conference, where India is set to push for widening access to AI and seek international agreement on global AI commons. With huge billboards around the city welcoming delegates, speakers and guests at the AI Impact Summit, Bharat Mandapam saw long queues much before the conference opened at 09.30 hours, signalling the interest in the subject and the conference.

  • 3:40 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit and is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
AI Summit India AI Impact Summit 2026 PM Modi Narendra Modi Artificial Intelligence
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\