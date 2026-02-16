AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi welcomes global leaders as India hosts world's largest AI summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 today (February 16) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The Expo will be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit and is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policymaking, innovation, and large-scale implementation on a single platform. Spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, the event will host global technology companies, startups, academic and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors. The Expo is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, the event will feature over 500 sessions with more than 3,250 speakers and panellists, making it one of the largest AI-focused gatherings of its kind. Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African nations.

Follow threads for all the latest updates