BJP wins Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts in Karimnagar; to head Telangana Municipal Corporation for first time

Karimnagar:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday won the mayor and deputy mayor posts in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Ward 2 corporator Kolagani Srinivas was elected Mayor, while Ward 42 corporator Y Sunil Rao was chosen as Deputy Mayor. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time since the formation of the state in 2014 that the BJP will head a Municipal Corporation in Telangana.

BJP secured 34 votes

The BJP secured the mayoral post with 34 votes. One corporator from the All India Forward Block (AIFB) and two independent corporators supported the BJP candidates, taking the party's tally to 34 votes, including the ex officio vote of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) stayed away from the voting process.

Of the total 66 wards in Karimnagar, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 30 seats. The Congress, BRS, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, AIFB, and independents secured 14, 9, 3, 3, and 7 wards, respectively.

Committed to transforming city towards Viksit Telangana: BJP chief

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao said the Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully formed the Mayor and the deputy in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, firmly defeating all attempts by Congress and BRS to subvert the democratic verdict. Rao, in a post on X, said, "With the BJP at the helm in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, we are committed to transforming the city towards Viksit (developed) Telangana - Viksit Bharat".

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar is MP from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. In a post on 'X', he said, "History created in Karimnagar. For the first time, a BJP Mayor took oath in the city. Congratulations to Shri Kolagani Srinivas garu on becoming the first BJP Mayor of Karimnagar and Shri Y Sunil Rao garu as Deputy Mayor."

Today is not just a political victory; it is an emotional moment. "It feels like a dream that many of us carried quietly for years. I bow my head to the voters who placed their trust in Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision and chose development with dignity," he said.

He further said that from being a corporator (himself earlier), walking ward to ward, and now watching a BJP Mayor taking oath as the saffron flag flies over Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, "this is personal".

He said the victory belongs to every karyakarta (worker) who gave their sweat and strength to this fight. "In the very ward where the Majlis (AIMIM) party office stands, our karyakartas hoisted the saffron flag," he said.

"Despite conspiracies, pressure tactics, and every attempt to break our morale, the BJP stood firm. We did not step back. We did not compromise. We said we will win. We did!", the union minister said.

BJP won mayor's post in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh

The BJP has earlier tasted success in urban local bodies in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, briefly leading major municipal corporations such as Warangal in 2002 through an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, and Visakhapatnam in 1981 when NSN Reddy became Mayor, the party's first such achievement in the Telugu states.

