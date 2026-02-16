Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress chief, seeks time from party to reconsider resignation decision

Guwahati:

Bhupen Borah, former Assam Congress chief, on Monday said he sought more time from party high command to reconsider his resignation decision. In the meantime, Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Bhupen Borah and his resignation has not been accepted by party high command. Earlier in the day, he confirmed his resignation from the party, saying he has sent his resignation to the Congress high command but chose not to elaborate on the reasons immediately.

Borah said he would provide details when he deems it necessary."I don't deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command...Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail," Borah told reporters.

Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues

While refraining from elaborating on the reasons behind his decision, Borah hinted that the developments stemmed from internal issues beginning with the Behali episode.

"You know a little about why I resigned; everyone knows it. All of this started from Behali," he said and also suggested dissatisfaction over the party's internal decision-making processes, particularly regarding participation in the Majuli yatra.

"I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can't even decide on who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party," he remarked.

Borah says he had received calls from various leaders

Following his resignation, Borah said he had received calls from leaders and revealed that Akhil Gogoi had conveyed that his "doors are open", while Lurinjyoti Gogoi also reached out to him."

Akhil Gogoi has told me that his doors are open for me. Lurin Gogoi also called me up. CM has not called me up. CPI(M) has also called me up. The Congress high command also called me up. But this is not a big deal," he added.

Doors of the BJP were open for Bhupen Borah: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the doors of the BJP were open for Bhupen Borah and said that if Borah joins the BJP, he would try to get him elected from a "safe seat". Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.

