Bhupen Kumar Borah quits Congress ahead of Assam Assembly elections, may join BJP

New Delhi:

In a big setback for Assam Congress ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, senior leader Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned from the party. He submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing dissatisfaction with the party’s state leadership.

“I don’t think it is necessary to explain why I resigned. I have sent my resignation to the high command,” said Borah after stepping down from the Congress party.

'I was being ignored,' Borah says

According to reports, Borah mentioned in his letter that he was being ignored and not given proper importance in party matters. He is believed to have raised concerns about not being consulted on key organisational decisions.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation, Borah hinted at internal disagreements. Referring to recent events, he said, “If the Congress party cannot even decide who they want with them in the Majuli yatra, then we need to think about the future of the party.”

He also revealed that several political leaders had reached out to him after his resignation. “Akhil Gogoi has said his doors are open. Lurin Gogoi also called me. CPI(M) has contacted me. Even the Congress high command called. But this is not a big deal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at Borah's possible entry in the Assam BJP. "We are ready to welcome Bhupen Borah, we will welcome him to BJP... The Congress party position in Assam is terrible," said Sarma while speaking to reporters.

Leadership change in Assam Congress

Borah served as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2025. Last year, he was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi as part of a leadership change within the state unit. A two-time MLA, Borah has been considered one of the prominent faces of the party in Assam politics. His exit comes at a crucial time when the Congress is trying to strengthen its position in the state before the Assembly elections.

Gaurav Gogoi reached Bhupen Borah’s house soon after his resignation.

Political impact ahead of Assam Assembly Elections

Borah’s resignation could create fresh challenges for the Congress in Assam. The party has been working to rebuild its base and counter strong political rivals in the state.