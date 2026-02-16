Sabarimala women's entry: 9-judge Supreme Court bench to hear review petitions from April 7

New Delhi:

A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court will start hearing a bunch of petitions against the entry of women at the Sabarimala Temple from April 7. The apex court had in 2018 allowed the entry of women of all ages in the Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, ending the decades old practice that barred women from 10 to 50 years of age from entering the shrine.

However, on February 10, 2020, the court had upheld the decision to refer the case to a larger bench. It has now also directed all parties to make their submissions in the case till March 14.

"The nine judge bench will begin hearing the Sabarimala review case on April 7, 2026 at 10:30 am. The review petitioners or the party supporting them shall be heard from April 7 to April 9. The ones opposing the review shall be heard on April 14 to April 16," the Supreme Court said.

"The rejoinder submissions if any will be heard on April 21 followed by the final and concluding submissions by the learned amicus which is expected to be over by April 22. The parties shall adhere to the above time schedule. The nodal counsels in consultation with arguing counsel of the parties shall prepare the internal arrangement so that oral submissions from both sides can be heard within stipulated timeline," it added.