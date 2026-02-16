Macron in India: Why the visit matters for New Delhi-Paris strategic ties | Explained

New Delhi:

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in India on late Monday night for a three-day visit, in which he participate at the India AI Impact Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost bilateral ties between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit by Macron highlights the "mutual trust and depth" of the India-France strategic partnership and the commitment between the two sides to deepen their ties further.

"During the visit, both leaders will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap," the MEA said in statement last week. "In addition, the leaders will discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders will also be in Mumbai to jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries."

A major defence deal expected?

France remains India's second biggest defence supplier. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has proposed to buy 114 4.5-generation Rafale fighter jets, and the proposal has received a nod from the Defence Minister Rajanth Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). It is expected that India and France may sign the deal, which is expected to be around Rs 3.25 lakh crore, during Macron's visit.

According to a top official, 18 of these jets will be delivered to India under fly-away condition, while the rest of the 96 aircraft will be manufactured indigenously as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. At present, India has 36 Rafales and it should be noted that the Indian Navy has also ordered 26 Rafale-M for its fleet.

The Indo-Pacific conundrum

Macron's India visit will also provide New Delhi and Paris to further increase their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a key region where China has been constantly trying to expand its role. But with the support of France, which has territories such as Réunion and New Caledonia in the region, India is looking to counter the Chinese presence in the Indo-Pacific.

It must be noted here that the Indo-Pacific accounts for around 60 per cent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) of the world, and India and France are looking to secure this region and diversify supple chains to ensure stability.

The AI Impact Summit 2026

India and France are also looking to increase their cooperation in artificial intelligence, and Macron attending the AI Impact Summit 2026 will provide an opportunity to both sides for this. The summit will be inaugurated by PM Modi later on Monday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which will see a participation of delegates, speakers and philanthropists from over 20 countries.

India and France also celebrating 2026 as 'Year of Innovation', aiming to increase cooperation in technology, research, and innovation. "This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025," the MEA noted in its release.

