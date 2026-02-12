India to get 114 Rafale jets, 6 P8i aircraft for Navy as Rajnath Singh-led defence council gives nod India currently has 36 Rafale fighter jets in two squadrons stationed in Haryana's Ambala and Hasimara in West Bengal. The new deal with France is expected to cost a whopping Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

New Delhi:

India is set to acquire 114 Rafale jets from France in a major defence deal, which is poised to be worth a whopping Rs 3.25 lakh crore after Defence Minister Rajanth Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the proposal. A deal to purchase 6 P8i aircraft for the Indian Navy has also been approved, sources said.

The decision is poised to significantly boost the Indian Air Force's operational and combat capabilities. It comes just a few weeks before French President Emmanuel Macron visits India later this month, and it is expected that the deal is likely to be signed then.

As per the plan, 18 jets will be delivered in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be assembled in India. Nearly 80 per cent of the fleet is expected to be manufactured domestically, with indigenous content potentially rising to 60 per cent under the Make in India

Rafale fighter jets are manufactured by French defence major Dassault Aviation. The Indian Air Force currently has 36 Rafale jets in its fleet.

The first 5 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Air Force arrived at Air Force Station Ambala in July 2020 and were subsequently inducted into service. India currently operates 2 Rafale squadrons, No 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ based in Ambala, Haryana, and No 101 ‘Falcons’ based in Hasimara, West Bengal.