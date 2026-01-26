In signal to Pakistan, Indian Air Force flexes muscles, shows its might in R-Day parade The IAF also put up a spectacular flypast dedicated to Operation Sindoor that featured Rafales, Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs, MiG-29s and a Jaguar. All these aircraft were used during Operation Sindoor and by displaying them, the IAF has given an indirect message to Pakistan against any misadventure.

New Delhi:

As the country celebrated its 77th Republic Day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday displayed its might by showcasing the different weapons and arms it has in its armoury, particularly those that were used during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

The IAF also put up a spectacular flypast dedicated to Operation Sindoor that featured two Rafale fight jets, two Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft, two MiG-29s and a Jaguar. All these aircraft were used during Operation Sindoor and by displaying them, the IAF has given an indirect message to Pakistan against any misadventure.

The IAF has also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), in which it displayed the weapons it has in its armoury. "Standing shoulder to shoulder with our sister services, the Sindoor Formation on Republic Day2026 underscored the Indian Air Force’s role in shaping military outcomes through precise and time-sensitive air operations," it said.

During the four-day intense military conflict last year which saw an extensive use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the IAF had gained an upper hand over Pakistan. Recently, a report by a Swiss think tank has also claimed that India's air superiority had 'coerced' Pakistan into a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

Tri-services tableau

The 2026 Republic Day parade also featured a tri-services tableau 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness' that depicted replicas of Su-30 MKIs, Rafales, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and S-400 air defence systems. According to the Defence Ministry, the tableau stands as India’s strongest affirmation that the age of decisive, joint and self-reliant military power has arrived.

"At the heart of the Tableau unfolds the strike narrative, reflecting the new normal of India’s national security doctrine - rapid response, controlled escalation and uncompromising accuracy. A HAROP loitering munition eliminates the adversary’s air defence radar, showcasing India’s growing edge in unmanned precision warfare," it said.

"This is followed by a Rafale aircraft, armed with SCALP missiles, executing a surgical strike on terror infrastructure. The tempo intensifies as the SU-30 MKI, launching the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, destroys hardened aircraft shelters—an unmistakable demonstration of India’s ability to strike deep, strike fast and strike flawlessly," it added.

Republic Day 2026

Meanwhile, India on Monday celebrated its 77th Republic Day, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen being the chief guest for the parade. The parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.

Approximately 10,000 special guests from different walks of life were invited to witness the parade.

ALSO READ - From Arjun tanks to BrahMos missiles: India showcases military prowess at Kartavya Path on 77th Republic Day