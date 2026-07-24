Travis Head denies fallout with Virat Kohli after IPL drama, which resulted in wife's online trolling

New Delhi:

Australia batter Travis Head has denied reports of a fallout with Virat Kohli following their controversial interaction during the Indian Premier League 2026. He insisted there is “nothing to patch over” between the two players.

Notably, Head broke his silence months after cameras captured Kohli walking past him without shaking his hand following Sunrisers Hyderabad's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad. The moment went viral on social media, sparking widespread speculation about a possible rift between the two cricketers.

“I don't think there's anything to patch over. That's just that's what it is. That's yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected,” Head told Code Sports.

Head believes her wife handled it well

The episode also spilled beyond the cricket field after Head's wife, Jessica Davies, revealed she had received abusive messages on social media following the match. The Australian opener said dealing with such reactions has become part of life as a professional athlete, although he acknowledged that the attention also affected members of his family.

“I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That's the world we live in, and I think she's amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don't particularly see that sort of stuff," he said.

Head also credited his wife for the way she handled the situation, saying the online backlash eventually faded despite the impact it had on those around them. “Everyone forgets about it in a few days' time. She handled it extremely well. It's probably handling it with others and what other people's perspective of what things are like,” the opener added.

Head maintained that nothing unusual had taken place and suggested that such moments are part of competitive cricket rather than evidence of a personal dispute. Meanwhile, the IPL campaign concluded with Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defending their title. Kohli's side defeated Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season. Since then Kohli missed the Afghanistan series, before returning against England.

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