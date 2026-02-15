PM Modi to inaugurated India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16, 2026, at 5 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20, 2026, alongside the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action — where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology connects with the everyday citizen.

Expo spread across 10 arenas and 13 country pavilions

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

The event will feature 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. Participating countries include:

Australia

Japan

Russia

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Switzerland

Serbia

Estonia

Tajikistan

Africa

300+ Pavilions, 600 startups and live demonstrations

The Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations structured around three thematic chakras — People, Planet, and Progress.

More than 600 high-potential startups will participate, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

500+ Sessions and 3,250 speakers

More than 500 sessions will be organised during the Expo and Summit, featuring over 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on recognising the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that AI benefits every global citizen.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Anchored in 3 Sutras

The Summit is anchored in three Sutras — People, Planet, and Progress — which define India’s approach to global AI cooperation.

The Summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from around the world to deliberate on the future of AI.

Global leaders to attend AI Impact Summit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders from the following countries are scheduled to attend:

Bhutan – Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister Bolivia – Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President Brazil – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Croatia – Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister Estonia – Alar Karis, President Finland – Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister France – Emmanuel Macron, President Greece – Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Guyana – Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President Kazakhstan – Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister Liechtenstein – Hereditary Prince Alois Mauritius – Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister Serbia – Aleksandar Vučić, President Slovakia – Peter Pellegrini, President Spain – Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President Sri Lanka – Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President Seychelles – Sebastien Pillay, Vice President Switzerland – Guy Parmelin, President The Netherlands – Dick Schoof, Prime Minister UAE – Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In addition, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the Summit. The UN Secretary-General and senior officials from several international organisations are also expected to join the deliberations.

The India AI Impact Expo and Summit 2026 position New Delhi as a key global hub for AI dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.