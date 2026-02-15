'CM now means Corrupt Mouth': Akhilesh Yadav takes swipe at Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, as former UP cabinet minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui formally joined the Samajwadi Party after resigning from the Congress.

‘CM now means corrupt mouth’

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yadav coined a new meaning for the acronym “CM,” saying, “These days, CM also stands for ‘Corrupt Mouth.’” In an apparent swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Our Chief Minister is a ‘khiladi’ (player), but he is unable to play.”

He added that the political atmosphere in both Delhi and Lucknow was “bad,” alleging governance failures at both levels.

Remarks on Shankaracharya and political language

Yadav also accused certain leaders of disrespecting the Shankaracharya. “Some people are insulting our revered Shankaracharya. Anyone who wears saffron robes is viewed with respect by us, but what kind of language are they using? Whenever they open their mouth, they speak ill,” he said.

He further questioned those demanding certificates from others through administrative channels. “Those who are asking for others’ certificates where are their own certificates?” he asked.

Attack over Rafale, ‘Make in India’

Raising defense procurement issues, Yadav questioned the government’s policies. “If we are buying Rafale aircraft worth hundreds of crores, what happened to ‘Make in India’?” he said, alleging contradictions in the Centre’s economic narrative.

He also declined to comment on international matters such as the Epstein files, stating that his focus remained on domestic concerns.

Allegations of voter list irregularities

The SP chief accused the BJP of large-scale manipulation of voter lists, claiming that this was the reason behind delays in panchayat elections. “There is a massive scam in the voter list. Even those who sign with thumb impressions have allegedly had signatures added in Form-7,” he alleged.

He reiterated his long-standing demand for a nationwide caste census, arguing that reservations should be allocated in proportion to population after such an exercise. Welcoming Siddiqui into the party fold, Yadav used symbolism to highlight SP’s growing strength.

“Today, flowers have come to us, while someone else’s flower is withering,” he quipped, in an indirect jibe at the BJP, whose election symbol is the lotus. He also said that ties between the Bahujan Samaj and the Samajwadi Party were deepening, signaling potential shifts in social and political alignments in the state.

On Azam Khan and other issues

Responding to speculation that Siddiqui would replace senior SP leader Azam Khan within the party’s leadership matrix, Yadav dismissed the notion. “Get your eyes checked. Injustice has been done to him, and everyone wants him to be released,” he said, defending Khan.