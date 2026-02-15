India is the 'right place' for global AI talks, says UN Chief Antonio Guterres

New Delhi:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described India as a “very successful” emerging economy with an expanding influence in global affairs. Speaking ahead of the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, Guterres said India is the right country to host a major global discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In an interaction with news agency PTI at the UN Headquarters, he congratulated India for organising the summit and stressed that AI must serve all of humanity.

AI should not be limited to superpowers

Guterres made it clear that AI should not become a tool controlled only by the most developed countries or dominated by two global superpowers. Without naming them directly, he appeared to refer to the United States and China.

He said it would be unacceptable if AI benefits were restricted to a handful of nations. Instead, he emphasised that countries in the Global South must also share in the advantages of this powerful technology. According to him, AI should become a universal tool that supports development, innovation, and progress worldwide.

India–AI Impact Summit 2026

The high-level summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20, will be the first AI summit hosted in the Global South. The event will focus on three main themes People, Planet and Progress. World leaders and technology executives are expected to attend, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Guterres himself will travel to New Delhi to participate in the discussions.

Strong support for a multipolar world

The UN chief also highlighted India’s importance in shaping what he called a “true multipolar world.” He said the global system should not be controlled by a single dominant power or divided between two superpowers.

He believes emerging economies like India must play a stronger role in global trade, technology, and international cooperation. He pointed to India’s growing partnerships, including recent trade progress with the European Union, as positive examples.

Guterres said he sees India at the centre of this changing global order and looks forward to discussing these issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Call for reform at the United Nations

During his remarks, Guterres also expressed frustration over the functioning of the UN Security Council. He said the Council needs reform so that it reflects today’s world rather than the power structure that emerged after the Second World War. He stressed that emerging economies must have a stronger voice in global institutions to ensure fairness and effectiveness in maintaining peace and security. The UN Secretary-General also spoke warmly about India’s long history and cultural influence. He described India as a vibrant democracy with extraordinary civilisation and diversity.

He noted that Indian culture has influenced many regions across the world for centuries, from East Asia to the Mediterranean, and said it is always a pleasure to visit the country.