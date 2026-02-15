Advertisement
  Colombo Weather Live: Will rain spoil IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?
Colombo Weather Live: Will rain spoil IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

With India all set to take on Pakistan in game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, take a look at how the weather is holding up in Colombo for the marquee clash. Check for live updates of the weather at the venue.

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha Image Source : AP
Colombo:

The stage is set for game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India and Pakistan will take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, and ahead of the clash, many fans would be waiting in anticipation to see how the weather is in Colombo and whether or not rain would play spoilsport in the clash. On the same line, let us have a look at all the live updates from Colombo and how the weather is holding up at the venue. 

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan currently occupy first and second spots in their group, respectively. With both sides having won both of their games so far, progress to the Super Eight stage of the tournament is more of less guaranteed, and it could be interesting to see which sie comes out on top as the teams take on each other in Colombo. 

 

 

Live updates :Colombo Weather Live: Will rain spoil IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Hourly possibility

    With rain anticipated throughout the day today, here is a look at the hourly possibility of rain throughout February 15 according to Accuweather. 

    9 am - 33% 10 am - 60% 11 am - 64% 12 pm - 49% 1 pm - 61% 2 pm - 49% 3 pm - 49% 4 pm - 48% 5 pm - 63% 6 pm - 49% 7 pm - 9%

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Head-to-Head record

    It is worth noting that India and Pakistan have locked horns in the T20 World Cup eight times. In those eight times, the Indian team has managed to win the clash seven times, whereas Pakistan has only won once. 

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Full game on the cards?

    There were light showers in Colombo on Satuday, however, forecast for Sunday is dry. While misty conditions are expected in Colombo at night, the chances of rain during the game continue to fall.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Some good news!

    Currently, the skies are cloudy in Colombo. 94% humidity currently, with showers. The forecast is that rain will lighten up around 7 pm, with the chances of precipitation dropping to just 9 percent.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What if there is a washout?

    In the case that the game between India and Pakistan is abandoned due to excess rain, the points between each team will be split. The two sides will receive one point each. As this is a group stage game, there is no reserve day in place for the game. 

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What is the cause of concern?

    It is worth noting that the Sri Lanka Department of Meteorology issued an update that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal leading to significant rainfall, this could be a big reason why rain could play spoilsport in the clash between India and Pakistan.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What is the forecast?

    Currently, it is 31 degree celsius in Colombo, it is cloudy with a couple of showers here and there. If this stays on until the game is something that is yet to be seen. We do have several hours before the game so the weather should not pose any problems.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our coverage of the weather in Colombo! Tonight we have India taking on Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it could be interesting to see how the weather behaves before the game! Stay tuned for live updates.

Top News

