Colombo Weather Live: Will rain spoil IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India and Pakistan will take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, and ahead of the clash, many fans would be waiting in anticipation to see how the weather is in Colombo and whether or not rain would play spoilsport in the clash. On the same line, let us have a look at all the live updates from Colombo and how the weather is holding up at the venue.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan currently occupy first and second spots in their group, respectively. With both sides having won both of their games so far, progress to the Super Eight stage of the tournament is more of less guaranteed, and it could be interesting to see which sie comes out on top as the teams take on each other in Colombo.