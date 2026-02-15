Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah confirmed dead after going missing in US

New Delhi:

Local authorities in the United States have confirmed the recovery of the body of missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah. The confirmation was shared by the Consulate General of India, San Francisco.

“The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” the statement said.

The Consulate added that it is coordinating closely with local authorities and will assist the family with all necessary formalities, including the repatriation of the mortal remains to India at the earliest.

Earlier reported missing

Sreenivasaiah, a postgraduate student at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley, had been reported missing earlier this week. The Consulate had previously expressed serious concern over his disappearance and confirmed that it was in constant touch with both his family in Karnataka and local law enforcement agencies.

The Berkeley Police Department had described him as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He had been classified as an “at-risk missing person.”

Last seen near Lake Anza

According to officials, Sreenivasaiah was last seen on February 9 near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills area of California. His roommate, Baneet Singh, had also taken to social media and LinkedIn, appealing for help in locating him. Singh stated that he was working closely with the police and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help,” Singh had written in his post.

Academic background and achievements

Saketh Sreenivasaiah was pursuing a master’s degree in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley. Prior to this, he had completed his undergraduate studies from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials, reflecting a promising academic and research career ahead.