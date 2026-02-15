India vs Australia Women: Schedule, squads, live streaming, and all you need to know

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the multi-format series between India women and Australia women. The two sides will be taking on each other across three T20I matches, three ODI matches, and one Test match. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the series.

Notably, the series kicks off with the T20I leg. Australia will be hosting India for three T20Is; the matches are scheduled to be held on February 15, 19, and 21. Furthermore, the ODIs are slated to be held on February 24, 27, and March 1. Additionally, the only Test match of the series is scheduled to start on March 6.

It is worth noting that India’s T20I and ODI squads will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana being the vice captain. The side will also have the likes of Shafali Verma, Renuka Thaur and many more stars present.

Here's all you need to know about the India vs Australia Women's series:

Squads

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Schedule

1st T20I - February 15 (1:45 PM IST)

2nd T20I - February 19 (1:45 PM IST)

3rd T20I - February 21 (1:45 PM IST)

1st ODI - February 24 (9:20 AM IST)

2nd ODI - February 27 (9:20 AM IST)

3rd ODI - March 1 (9:20 AM IST)

Only Test - March 6

Live Telecast and streaming

The multi-format series between Australia and India women will be broadcast live on television on the Star Sports Network, with the series being available to stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

