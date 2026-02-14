Suryakumar Yadav imitates Usman Tariq as India prepare for unkown challenge for T20 World Cup clash

New Delhi:

India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav led from the front to help his team prepare for the unknown Usman Tariq challenge in the upcoming India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on Sunday in Colombo.

There has been so much said about the tall spinner and his bowling action, with different views on it. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had backed him, saying that his action is legal.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is preparing for the challenge as Surya imitated the off-spinner by delaying his delivery despite being in the delivery stance to give the idea to the batters of what to expect when they face him. By doing this, the Indian batters can build muscle memory of the delay in his delivery.

Suryakumar Yadav speaks on Usman Tariq's threat

The Indian skipper was asked about Usman's threat, stating that the team can't surrender against him and will tackle his threat.

"See, sometimes there is a question in the exam as well, which is out of the syllabus. So, we can't leave that question. To tackle that, you have to adopt your own way. Yes, he is a different character when he comes to bowl," Surya said at the pre-match press conference. Suryakumar Yadav press conference. "But at the same time, we can't just surrender. We practise with similar types of bowlers and similar actions. We will try to execute what we are practising in the net sessions."

Opinions divided on Usman Tariq's bowling

Meanwhile, there has been so much talk about Usman's bowling action in the last few days. Several opinions on his action are divided, with former England captain Kevin Pietersen questioning its legality, while ex-India spinner Ravi Ashwin backed him.

Meanwhile, Ashwin backed him. "Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15 degree rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15-degree mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool."

"The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that's where I believe that it is entirely legal because that is his regular action. Usman Tariq," Ashwin posted on X.