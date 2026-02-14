India vs Pakistan weather report: Will rain play spoilsport during T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo?

Colombo:

After nearly a month-long drama, Pakistan have agreed to play India in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Ahead of that, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side has defeated the USA and Namibia and will arrive at the ground with plenty of confidence. The only thing that will bother the team is their recent struggle against spinners. In the previous game, Gerhard Erasmus troubled the middle order batters and in spin-friendly conditions of Colombo, Pakistan would hope to re-run the same formula.

Hence, the Indian team spent enough time practising against spinners before the high-voltage clash. In the nets, Suryakumar was spotted bowling like Pakistan’s new mystery spinner Usman Tariq to give batting practice to Abhishek Sharma, who is set to return to the playing XI, replacing Sanju Samson. Kuldeep Yadav too is very likely to feature instead of pacer Arshdeep Singh.

For Pakistan, their batting unit hasn’t been their strength as of late. Star batter Babar Azam is a ghost of his past as he could be one poor innings away from being dropped. His strike rate is a major reason to worry about. On the other hand, Sahibzada Farhan has done a commendable job so far in the tournament, scoring 120 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 166.66. However, the Men in Green will depend heavily on their bowlers, particularly spinners, to threaten the Indian team and may give them a run for their money.

On paper, India are a much stronger side but Pakistan have the advantage of playing in known conditions, which is key.

Colombo weather report

The rain is likely to make the headlines tomorrow during the India vs Pakistan match. It is expected to rain in the afternoon and evening but as per AccuWeather, the dark clouds will disturb the game. It means that there’s little to no chance of rain during the match hours. However, the forecast may change if the wind changes its speed and direction in the morning.

