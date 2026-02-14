University urges calm after campus clashes over UGC equity rules at Delhi university

New Delhi:

A day after tensions erupted on the campus of Delhi University, the university administration appealed for restraint and unity, stressing the need to preserve social harmony amid growing disagreements over the implementation of new academic guidelines. Reacting to the incident, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh issued a public message urging students and teachers to avoid actions that could deepen divisions on campus. In a post on X, he said, “I request all teachers and students of Delhi University to maintain harmony among themselves. Do not engage in any activity that increases mutual discord and harms the image of the nation and the university. The incident that occurred at Delhi University yesterday is a matter of concern. Students from all states of India and all communities study in the university. Social harmony is the greatest thing, and maintaining it is the duty of all of us.I have spoken with several student groups and teacher groups today and have also spoken with the police administration to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future that harms harmony. The new rules of the UGC that have come are currently under consideration in the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I appeal to all teachers and students of the university to maintain their trust in the Government of India and await the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court.”

Protest over equity guidelines turns confrontational

The unrest began on Friday when student organisations assembled on campus demanding the adoption of equity-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission. What started as a demonstration later escalated into confrontations, eventually spilling outside the Maurice Nagar Police Station in North Delhi.

As rival student groups gathered near the police station, tensions intensified, leading to heated exchanges and competing allegations from opposing sides.

Journalist allegedly attacked amid chaos

Amid the escalating situation, Ruchi Tiwari, a journalist associated with the YouTube channel Breaking Opinion, was reportedly assaulted while covering the protest. The exact sequence of events remains unclear, but the allegation further inflamed tensions among the groups present.

Students from different organisations subsequently reached the police station, each accusing the other of instigating violence. Left-affiliated student organisations alleged that members linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) surrounded the police station and attempted to intimidate protesters. ABVP representatives denied the charge, claiming instead that their members were targeted during the demonstration.

Witnesses described aggressive slogan-shouting and confrontations between the groups, which heightened the already charged atmosphere in the area.

Police step in; inquiry awaited

A significant police presence was deployed to prevent the situation from worsening. Officers intervened to separate rival groups and restore order, officials said. Authorities have yet to confirm whether formal complaints have been filed or arrests made in connection with the alleged attack on the journalist.

The proposed implementation of the UGC’s Equity Rules has triggered sustained debate at the university in recent months. Supporters argue the framework is essential to address discrimination and ensure inclusivity within academic institutions, while critics have raised concerns regarding interpretation and execution.