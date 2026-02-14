Himanshi Khurana threatened by Baba Siddiqui murder accused Zeeshan Akhtar, demands Rs 10 crore

New Delhi:

Punjabi actress Himanshi Khurana was threatened by gangster Zeeshan Akhtar, who allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from her. Himanshi is best known for her portrayal of Sukhpreet Kaur in the 2013 film Sadda Haq.

For the unversed, Zeeshan Akhtar is wanted in the Baba Siddiqui murder case and is currently linked with rival gangs of Lawrence, including Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara.

The caller threatened the actress with serious consequences if the ransom was not paid. The police is investigating the matter.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor and Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, reportedly received a threatening email, a day after Ranveer Singh was threatened via voice note on WhatsApp.

In the early hours of February, a shooting incident occurred at Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home. He was present at the time. However, no one was injured in the incident. It must be noted that four rounds of firing occurred at his building, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang taking the responsibility.

Himanshi Khurana's work front and social media presence

On the work front, Himanshi Khurana has appeared in several Punjabi music videos, including Mann Bharrya and Gidha. She also participated in the 13th season of Salman Khan’s hit reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Over the years, she has built a strong social media presence with over 12 million followers on Instagram. It must be noted that the 34-year-old actor also launched her own cosmetics brand, MOOI Cosmetics, in 2023.

