PM Modi hails Northeast as 'Goddess Ashtalakshmi', slams Congress for neglecting Assam | Video

Guwahati:

In a massive rally in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passionately declared the Northeast, long neglected by the Congress, as his government's top priority, likening the region to the auspicious 'Goddess Ashtalakshmi'. Addressing thousands of enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi highlighted the transformative development under BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, crediting the party's grassroots workers for its success. The event pulsed with excitement, as crowds cheered the prime minister's vision for a self-reliant Northeast, fueled by unprecedented central funding and infrastructure leaps.

Rallying cry for BJP workers: The true backbone of the party

PM Modi began by honouring the booth-level BJP workers of Assam, calling them the 'oxygen' and 'lifeblood' of the party. "Wherever the Bharatiya Janata Party has reached today, the credit goes entirely to its workers," he emphasized, proudly declaring his own status as a BJP worker as his "biggest qualification and source of pride." He bowed in salute to the organization's strength, rooted in tireless grassroots efforts, and invoked the mantra "Bharat Mata ki Jai!" Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed this spirit, assuring Modi that BJP workers would form an even stronger government in the upcoming polls under his leadership. The prime minister saluted Maa Kamakhya for blessing Assam with defenders of the nation, spotlighting Padma awardee Kabirendra Purkayastha for his lifelong service.

From Congress neglect to BJP's devoted development

Modi sharply contrasted BJP's commitment with Congress's indifference, revealing that Assam received over Rs 5.5 lakh crore from the central government in the last 11 years for development projects- five times the Rs 10,000 crore tax share it got under Congress rule. "Can the Congress, which avoids even giving money for Assam's development, develop Assam?" he questioned rhetorically. He pointed to the recent national budget, allocating nearly Rs 50,000 crore to Assam this year alone, with thousands of crores for highways, roads, and connectivity to boost employment and tourism. Since 2014, over 125 Northeast luminaries have received Padma Awards, underscoring the region's untapped potential as a foundation for a developed India.

Infrastructure milestones and tourism boom on the Brahmaputra

Showcasing progress, Modi recounted a historic moment: landing an Air Force plane on the Moran highway, turning roadways into airstrips. "Today, highways are being built here, where not only vehicles move but airplanes also land," he marveled. The budget's focus on Northeast connectivity promises expanded tourism, building on the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha event held on a Brahmaputra cruise. "In the future, river tourism on the Brahmaputra will be further promoted," Modi invited, urging the nation: "There's no better place for tourism. Come, this is my Assam, this is my Brahmaputra." These initiatives, he stressed, embody BJP's devotion to making the Northeast economically self-reliant, like the bountiful Goddess Ashtalakshmi.