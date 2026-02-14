Under construction Mumbai metro pillar falls on autorickshaw, car in Mulund; several injured | VIDEO

Mumbai:

A portion of an under construction metro pillar collapsed on an autorickshaw and a car in Mumbai's Mulund area on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least three to four people injured. The incident happened near the Johnson and Johnson Company on LBS Road in Mulund West at around 12.20 pm.

The incident triggered panic in the area following which a team of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) was rushed to the spot. According to officials, the injured were travelling in the autorickshaw when the incident happened. They have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. Three to four people in autorickshaw likely injured," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement.