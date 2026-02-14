'Can't change history': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha previews blockbuster India clash in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the clash between India and Pakistan is slated to be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The two sides will take on each other in game 27 of the tournament on February 15.

Ahead of the game, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha came forward and talked about his side's upcoming clash against India. He conceded the inferior record that the Men in Green hold against the Indian team and talked about how history cannot be changed.

It is interesting to note that India and Pakistan have locked horns in the T20 World Cup eight times. The Indian team has managed to win the clash seven times, whereas Pakistan has only won once.

"We do not have a good record against Indians, but we can't change history. Every day is a new day," Salman Ali Agha said in the pre-game press conference.

Salman Ali Agha opened up on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness as well

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the India-Pakistan clash would be whether or not star batter Abhishek Sharma will feature for India in the clash. It is worth noting that the Indian opener featured for his side against the USA, where he was dismissed on a golden duck.

He, however, missed India’s second clash against Namibia due to being ill. He is now expected to feature for the side against Pakistan, and Salman Ali Agha was hopeful of the same.

"Abhishek Sharma is a very good player, and we want to play well against the best side and hope he recovers soon,” Salman Ali Agha said.

