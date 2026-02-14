Rivalry enters new chapter, no Rohit or Kohli in the squad against Pakistan for the first time since 2009

Colombo:

Game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 sees India taking on Pakistan. The arch-rivals lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The clash will be one of the most anticipated games of the tournament. Over the years, the clashes between India and Pakistan have been quite memorable.

However, with the two sides set to take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2026, the clash will be a turning point for the two sides. It is worth noting that this will be the first India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup since 2009 that will not feature both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ever since 2009, both Rohit and Kohli have been integral to Team India’s campaigns in the T20 World Cups, and both have now retired from the shortest format of the game after leading the Men in Blue to the title in 2024. Stalwarts of the game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to represent India in ODI cricket and are expected to compete up until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India aim to maintain winning run

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has been brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far. It is worth noting that under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, India has taken on the likes of the USA and Namibia so far in the tournament and has managed to register victories in both matches.

The Men in Blue currently sit in first place in their group and will look to ensure qualification to the Super Eight stages of the tournament with a win against Pakistan as well. India heavily leads the head-to-head against Pakistan in the tournament, and the side will be hoping for another victory in Colombo.

Also Read: