Bomb threat note found on Kolkata-Shillong flight; aircraft moved to isolation bay

New Delhi:

A bomb scare was reported on an IndiGo flight at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday morning after which the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay to ensure the safety of the passengers, said officials. The IndiGo flight 6E-7304 was flying to Meghalaya's Shillong from Kolkata and it was scheduled to depart at 9.15 am.

In a press note, officials said that a letter was recovered inside the aircraft's toilet by the crew members, which triggered a bomb scare. The note was recovered during boarding of passengers, they said, adding that security has been tightened and a search was launched by the officials.

"During boarding, crew members found a piece of paper inside the aircraft's toilet compartment, which stated that there was a bomb inside the aircraft. Immediately afterwards, passengers were removed from the aircraft. Checking process is going on," Kolkata Airport Director Vikram Singh said.

Bomb threat at Hyderabad airport

A bomb threat also caused a concern at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Wednesday before it was declared a hoax after officials conducted a thorough check. According to officials, they had received a warning about the blast during arrival of a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain on email, which read "Blast in Hyderabad Airport Terminals When Gulf Air 274 From Bahrain Lands to RGIA".

The police have now registered a case.

"The email threatened a blast at the airport at the time of flight landing. By the time the email was received, the flight had already landed. Security checking was carried out and nothing suspicious was found, and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

